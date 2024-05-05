Police report notes Yadhu spoke on phone for an hour while driving

Thiruvananthapuram: Police are expected to give a scathing report against KSRTC empanelled driver HL Yadhu who was engaged in a public spat with city mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband and Balussery MLA Sachin Dev.



The report, to be submitted to the KSRTC, points to the fact that Yadhu spoke on the phone for almost an hour while driving on the day of the fracas.

Sources said that police have found that Yadhu spoke on the phone several times for almost an hour, during the journey from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam. He stopped the bus and rested for less than 10 minutes. Therefore, the police believe that Yadhu was driving while talking on the phone.

However, it must be noted that as per the Kerala High Court order issued on May 16, 2018, talking on the phone while driving is not an offence unless it can be established that the driver had endangered public safety by doing so.

Police are not ready to give Yadhu a clean chit and suspect his involvement in the loss of the memory card, that stores visuals from the CCTV cameras installed in the bus.

They have confirmed that on the day after the incident, Yadhu did go near the bus at the depot in Thampanoor. His phone call details would be checked in connection with the missing memory card. The police have also sought information from KSRTC when was the memory card installed in the recording device.