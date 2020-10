COVID-19 toll rises to 1,113 in Kerala with 24 new deaths on Friday

Twenty four more deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday. According to the Kerala Health Department, 1,113 people have so far died due to the pandemic.

The deceased have been identified as Marykutty (56) from Kanjirampara, Sumathy (48) from Manakkad, Shanthamma (80) from Jagathy, Thankamma (84) from Valallakadavu, Chellappan (71) from Manakkad, Rangan (70) from Kozhancherry, Thomas (73) from Udumbanoor, Anthony (70) from Udumbanoor, Savitha (30) from Peramangalam, Raveendran (70) from Koduvally, Premarajan (54) from Katakkambal, Kamu (80) from Chemmanthitta, Asainar (92) from Kozhikode, Padmavathy )82) from Chevayur, Balan (65) from Balusherry, Safiya (60) from Nettur, VP Ahmad (59) from Kayachira, Nabeesu (72) from Thalassery, KP Aisha (85) from Padappanangad, Nani (60) from Cheruparambu, Abdullah (73) from Chavaserry, Hajira Biwi (90) from Udayagiri, Narayanan Nambiar (90) from Pariyaram and Padmanabhan (55) from Pariyaram.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.