CPM State Secretariat to convene today, EP Jayarayan to attend meet

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM State Secretariat is slated to meet on Monday amidst the swirling controversy surrounding a recent meeting between LDF Convenor EP Jayarajan and BJP Kerala-in charge Prakash Javadekar. Notably, EP Jayarajan is also expected to attend this crucial session.



Coming hot on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, this meeting holds significant weight as it aims to dissect the post-poll landscape in detail. Analysts predict a thorough examination of vote figures from various constituencies, with a preliminary assessment hinting at LDF's potential to secure up to 11 seats.

While the EP controversy itself didn't sway the election outcome, party leaders have pledged to address the matter head-on. They expressed deep dissatisfaction with EP's associations with controversial figures like TG Nandakumar also known as Dallal Nandakumar, and his recent rendezvous with Javadekar.

Adding to the mix, the LDF ally CPI also expressed discontent with the actions of the Left Front convener, hinting at a broader dissatisfaction within the coalition. Expectations are high for today's meeting to reflect these concerns, although immediate action may not be on the cards just yet as punishing Jayarajan could confirm the broad allegations.