Dubai-based Keralite wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Anub Pillai, a 46-year-old hailing from Kerala and based in Dubai, won the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free raffle for ten years, Pillai won with the ticket number 4512 in series 341, which he bought online on October 4.

A father of two, Pillai works as senior MEP manager for an international building and infrastructure contractor in the Middle East.

Pillai is the 169th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for a luxury car and two motorbikes was also conducted.

Kathleen Lising, a 37-year-old Filipina based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 while Vishal Raveendran, a 31-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Darkhorse (Thunder Black Smoke) motorbike.