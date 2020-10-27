KV Thomas likely to be named KPCC Working President

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader KV Thomas is likely to be named as one of the Working Presidents of the KPCC - Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. An announcement by the party High Command could come anytime.

Thomas who was denied a seat to contest in the last Lok Sabha election was reportedly upset and the top leadership in Delhi had to step in to assuage him.

The sulking leader who had represented the Ernakulam Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly constituencies at different times had been a member of the Council of Ministers in Kerala.

The former professor had demanded a good post in the All-India Congress Committee if he was not given the post of KPCC Working President. He was also ready to settle for the role of the Convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.