Third COVID wave in Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal; Festivals blamed

The Union Health Ministry has announced that COVID is entering a third phase in the states of Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal.

While COVID numbers are on the decline elsewhere in the country, these three states have reported so such trend, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

Seventy-eight per cent of India's active cases is reported from ten states alone, including Kerala. Maharashtra (21.52 per cent), Kerala (15 per cent), Karnataka (12.05 per cent) top this list.

The Ministry further pointed out that the COVID situation has worsened in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi amid the festivals.

The ministry also said that an assessment of the pandemic is scheduled in these states to plan a follow-up strategy to curb the virus spread.

"We have scheduled a discussion with these states which are faring the worst in managing the COVID situation,” a Health official said.

On Monday, Kerala reported the highest number of cases in the country (4,287 – a number that is relatively less when compared to what the state had been reporting in recent weeks)

4 lakh cases in Kerala

With Kerala reporting 5,457 new COVID cases after 46,193 tests on Tuesday, the total number of COVID cases in Kerala rose to 4,01, 193.

Of them, 92,11 are active cases while 3,09,032 were cured of the virus.

The state also reported 7,015 recoveries.

So far, 1,376 have succumbed to COVID in Kerala.