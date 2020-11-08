MLA Kamaruddin’s arrest: Political Kerala all ears for Muslim League's stance

Kasaragod: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership's stance over the arrest of Manjeshwaram MLA M C Kamaruddin in an investment fraud case would be crucial.

Kamaruddin was arrested on Saturday based on complaints filed by those who invested money in a jewellery chain, Fashion Gold International, in Kasaragod.

Earlier, the party had given Kamaruddin six months’ time to repay the money to the investors. State general secretary K P A Majeed had then said that the party would take any action only after this time period. Four months are still remaining from that allotted time. However, with the MLA's arrest, the IUML has to make its stand clear.

The leadership insisted that the arrest was not over political corruption but as the people lost their money after the business collapsed.

Though this reason can be cited to delay party action, there is a need to address the issue politically. The MLA’s arrest would be taken up by the rivals during the upcoming local body polls.

This would also provide ammunition to the LDF, which has been on the defensive after Bineesh Kodiyeri's arrest in a money-laundering case.

However, Kamaruddin contended that the case against him was civil in nature and that a criminal case would not stand the scrutiny of law. This plea would be taken up by the High Court on Monday.

Kamaruddin also claimed that the investors were also equally responsible for any profit or loss in business, as per the law. And that he, the chairman, cannot be arraigned as an accused.

Despite these arguments, questions remain on how the IUML would face this setback that the party has suffered soon after the dates for the local body polls were announced.