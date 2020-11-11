Keralite youth, reported missing in Dubai, found

Dubai: A Keralite youth, who was reported missing in Dubai, has been found.

Ashik, a 31-year-old Kannur native, was reported missing from the Persia Cluster in International City on October 31. The Dubai Police, his friends and relatives were on the lookout for him.

Ashik suffered from depression, according to a person, who stayed with him.

"Ashik said that after stepping out from the place of residence, he had walked for hours along the Hatta-Oman Road. Then he travelled in the van of a Pakistani, who was heading to Ras Al Khaimah," his friends said.

However, before reaching Ras Al Khaimah, Ashik got out of the car and started walking back to Dubai. He then went to Sharjah in the truck of an Afghanistan native. He had been staying with the Afghanistan native for these many days.

Ashik had lost his job in Abu Dhabi two years ago and returned to Kerala. However, he was back in the Gulf on a tourist visa in search of another job on October 17. He planned to work as a salesman at a supermarket in Abu Dhabi after completing his quarantine period.

Ashik, along with his friend Ramees, was out for a walk in the evening, when he suddenly went missing. Then his friends informed the police and the Indian Consulate.