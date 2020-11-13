26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Friday, death toll now 1,822

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Friday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram



Raveendran (59) from Kanjiramkulam

Rajadas (85) from Thottakkal

Gomati (62) from Nemom

Thulasamma (52) from Varkala

Vincent (68) from Peroorkada

Jayarajan (53)

Kollam



Basheer (60) from Kottarakkara

Ajimon (39) from Mynagappally

Sulaiman (68) from Karikuzhi

Pathanamthitta



Mani (60) from Idathara

Alappuzha



Hamsa (80) from Chengannur

TK Joseph (80) from Karuvatta

Fathima Ibrahim (85) from Eramalloor

Kottayam



Kochupennu (90)

Purushan (60) from Puthuppally

Muhammad Kutty (77) from Thazhathangadi

Subramanian (86) from Ponkunnam

Ernakulam



Hamsa Beevi (78) from Arangath Cross Road

Radhakrishnan (78) from Powerhouse junction

Thrissur



Babu (54) from Chittissery

Palakkad



Saramma (74) from Alathur

Ali (69) from Ottapalam

Malappuram



Veeran (75) from Moothedam

Nisar (32) from Pookkottur

Saru (71) from Ponnani

Kannur



KM Hamza (60)

--

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,822.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.