26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Friday, death toll now 1,822

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Friday.
They are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Raveendran (59) from Kanjiramkulam
Rajadas (85) from Thottakkal
Gomati (62) from Nemom
Thulasamma (52) from Varkala
Vincent (68) from Peroorkada
Jayarajan (53)
Kollam
Basheer (60) from Kottarakkara
Ajimon (39) from Mynagappally
Sulaiman (68) from Karikuzhi
Pathanamthitta
Mani (60) from Idathara
Alappuzha
Hamsa (80) from Chengannur
TK Joseph (80) from Karuvatta
Fathima Ibrahim (85) from Eramalloor
Kottayam
Kochupennu (90)
Purushan (60) from Puthuppally
Muhammad Kutty (77) from Thazhathangadi
Subramanian (86) from Ponkunnam
Ernakulam
Hamsa Beevi (78) from Arangath Cross Road
Radhakrishnan (78) from Powerhouse junction
Thrissur
Babu (54) from Chittissery
Palakkad
Saramma (74) from Alathur
Ali (69) from Ottapalam
Malappuram
Veeran (75) from Moothedam
Nisar (32) from Pookkottur
Saru (71) from Ponnani
Kannur
KM Hamza (60)
With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,822.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.