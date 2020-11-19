Nomination for Kerala local body polls ends today

Thiruvananthapuram: The filing of nominations for the forthcoming elections to the local self-government bodies in Kerala ends today.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Friday.

In view of Covid pandemic, only the candidate, the proposer and the agent would be allowed to enter the hall where scrutiny is undertaken.

Nominations can be withdrawn till November 23. Thereafter the final list of candidates will be published.

As many as 97,720 nomination papers were received for the local body poll in the state till Wednesady. Of these 75,702 were for gram panchayats, 6,493 for block panchayats, 1,086 for district panchayats, 12,026 for municipalities and 2,413 for municipal corporations.

As reported earlier the voting will be on December 8, 10 and 14. In the first phase, on Dec 8, voting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.

In the second phase, on Dec 10, it is the turn of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad

districts. In the last phase, on Dec 14, voting has been scheduled for northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The results would be out on December 16.