Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 2,049

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 2,049. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Vidyasagar (52) from Chirayinkeezhu

Vijayan (60) from Kallara

Bhaskaran (70) from Kallambalam

Lawrence Lawrence (76) from Nandankodu

Parukutty Amma (89) from Sasthavattam

MM Ummer (67) from Perumathura

Shanthakumari (68) from Arattukuzhi

Keshavan (84) from Vizhinjam.

Kollam

Swarnamma (77) from Kollam

Jameela Beevi (73) from Thodiyoor

Mariamma Mathew (65) from Kollam

Alappuzha

Manoharan (64) from Perumpalam

Brijith (65) from Mangalam

Narayanan Nair (71) from Mavelikkara

Omana (73) from Pathiyoor

Venugopal (64) from Pazhaveedu

Ernakulam

Vavar (81) from Vengola

Thrissur

Saraswathi (72) from Iringalakuda

Narendranath (62) from Manalur

Ramachandran (77) from Palakkal

Thoman (95) from Kadukutty

Harshan (68) from Palayana

Kochumathu (79) from Kolazhi

Malappuram

Shamsudeen (41) from Malappuram

Pathutti (101) from Perinthalmanna

Khadeeja (72) from Vadapuram.

Kozhikode

Soman (76) from Odumbra

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.