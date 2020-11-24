Kerala records 5,420 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 5,149 recover

Kerala reported 5,420 new COVID-19 cases and 5,149 recoveries on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset briefing.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 64,412.

Of the new cases, 4,693 had contracted the virus through contact.

Key points from CM's press meet

• Restaurants and eateries have to pay utmost care to ensure that social distancing norms are followed. People should not crowd at wayside eateries to have food.

• Experts have warned that restaurants could be the epicentre of the next wave of COVID-19. We should not allow that to happen, the CM said.

• If the number of cases come down considerably, the government will have to consider opening schools and colleges for conducting classes that require public exams. The government doesn't intend to take a hasty decision.

• Doubtful about conducting regular classes for primary class students in this academic year.