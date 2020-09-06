Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers cross 3,000 for first time on Sunday

Kerala recorded 3,082 new COVID-19 cases and 2,196 recoveries on Sunday.

Ten deaths were also reported in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 528

Malappuram - 324

Kozhikode - 264

Palakkad - 162

Kannur - 200

Kasaragod - 218

Thrissur - 169

Ernakulam - 281

Kottayam - 195

Alappuzha 221

Kollam - 328

Idukki - 39

Pathanamthitta - 113

Wayanad - 40

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 618

Malappuram - 202

Kozhikode - 265

Palakkad -95

Kannur - 69

Kasaragod - 110

Thrissur - 145

Ernakulam - 185

Kottayam - 130

Alappuzha - 36

Kollam - 204

Idukki - 19

Pathanamthitta - 88

Wayanad - 30

Kerala's COVID-19 tally reached the 80K-mark on Friday, September 4, 219 days after it recorded the first case.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On August 25, the numbers soared past 60K. In the next four days, 10,000 more cases were reported and the the tally crossed 70K on August 29.

Testing & quarantine

There are 2,00,296 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,82,789 are under home/institutional quarantine while 17,507 are in hospitals. 2,410 were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 18,72,496 samples were tested in the state. A total of 41,392 samples were tested in 24 hours. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,83,771 more samples were tested from priority groups.

23 new regions were designated as hotspots in the state while 20 regions have been excluded from the list. There are currently 557 hotspots in the state.