Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers cross 3,000 for first time on Sunday

Kerala recorded 3,082 new COVID-19 cases and 2,196 recoveries on Sunday.
Ten deaths were also reported in the state.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 528
Malappuram - 324
Kozhikode - 264
Palakkad - 162
Kannur - 200
Kasaragod - 218
Thrissur - 169
Ernakulam - 281
Kottayam - 195
Alappuzha 221
Kollam - 328
Idukki - 39
Pathanamthitta - 113
Wayanad - 40
District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 618
Malappuram - 202
Kozhikode - 265
Palakkad -95
Kannur - 69
Kasaragod - 110
Thrissur - 145
Ernakulam - 185
Kottayam - 130
Alappuzha - 36
Kollam - 204
Idukki - 19
Pathanamthitta - 88
Wayanad - 30
Kerala's COVID-19 tally reached the 80K-mark on Friday, September 4, 219 days after it recorded the first case.
From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On August 25, the numbers soared past 60K. In the next four days, 10,000 more cases were reported and the the tally crossed 70K on August 29.
Testing & quarantine
There are 2,00,296 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,82,789 are under home/institutional quarantine while 17,507 are in hospitals. 2,410 were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.
So far, 18,72,496 samples were tested in the state. A total of 41,392 samples were tested in 24 hours. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,83,771 more samples were tested from priority groups.
23 new regions were designated as hotspots in the state while 20 regions have been excluded from the list. There are currently 557 hotspots in the state.