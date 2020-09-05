Kerala records 2,655 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Saturday

Kerala recorded 2,655 new COVID-19 cases and 2,111 recoveries on Saturday.

Of Saturday's cases, 2,433 contracted the disease through contact. Sixty-one health workers also tested positive.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally reached the 80K-mark on Friday, September 4, with 2,479 cases infections being reported, 219 days after it recorded the first case.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On August 25, the numbers soared past 60K. In the next four days, 10,000 more cases were reported and the the tally crossed 70K on August 29.