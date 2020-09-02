COVID-19: 1,547 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,129 recover

Kerala recorded 1,547 new COVID-19 cases and 2,129 recoveries on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,419 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 156 is yet to be traced.

Twenty-one of the newly infected came from abroad while 65 came from other states.

Thirty-six health workers too contracted the virus. They include 16 from Thiruvananthapuram, 5 from Malappuram, 3 each from Ernakulam and Kannur, 2 each from Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur, and 1 each from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 228

Kozhikode - 204

Alappuzha - 159

Malappuram - 146

Kottayam - 145

Kannur - 142

Ernakulam - 136

Thrissur - 121

Kasaragod - 88

Kollam - 81

Wayanad - 38

Palakkad - 30

Pathanamthitta - 17

Idukki – 12

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 402

Kollam - 85

Pathanamthitta - 112

Alappuzha - 288

Kottayam - 69

Idukki - 42

Ernakulam - 119

Thrissur - 100

Palakkad - 98

Malappuram - 317

Kozhikode - 194

Wayanad - 26

Kannur - 127

Kasaragod - 150

With this, 55,782 have been cured of the virus. 21,923 are still undergoing treatment.



The fresh COVID cases reported in state in the past two days have been much lower than the usual rate. According to sources, this is due to the low number of testing during the Onam holidays. While 30,000 to 40,000 samples are sent for testing on regular days, on Sunday and Monday, the samples being tested were less than 20,000.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On August 25, the numbers soared past 60K. In the next four days, 10,000 more cases were reported and the the tally crossed 70K on Saturday, August 29.