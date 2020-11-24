Chennithala lashes out at State's move to go ahead with Silver Line project

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday alleged that the state government was going ahead with the Silver Line Speed Rail project without the Centre's approval.



Silver Line, a high-speed rail corridor connecting Kochiveli and Kasaragod, was approved by the Kerala Cabinet on June 10.



A detailed project report was subsequently drawn up and submitted to the Railway Board for its approval for without it, the construction of even an inch of the railway line is not possible.



However, the Railway Board has only given IPA (In-Principle Approval) as yet for this Rs 67,000 crore project for taking up pre-investment activities. A sanction from the Central Cabinet and the Niti Aayog too are necessary for the implementation of the project.



The Union Finance Minister had, in the last budget, announced categorically that no new projects will be considered till March 31, 2021, given the circumstances posed by COVID outbreak. Only six semi-high speed/bullet trains have been sanctioned in the last budget and Silver Live is not one of them.



Without waiting for the Centre's nod, the Kerala government had already begun to acquire land. Manorama broke the news on July 26 that Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture between the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways, has moved to acquire the land for this ambitious project, paying up to four times the market value of the land.

