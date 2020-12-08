Kerala Chief Electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena's name missing on voters' list

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena could not cast his vote during the local body elections as his name was not on the voters' list.

His vote was in the Poojapura ward of the Thiruvananthapuram municipality.

Meena last cast his vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The voter's list was checked on Monday and the collector, noticing that this name was missing on the list, had asked that it be rectified. It seems no action was taken.

Meena revealed that his name was not in the Lok Sabha voters' list either. It was added later.

However, Meena said he won't be filing a complaint.



Kerala's three-phase polling to elect people's representatives for more than 1,000 three-tier local self-government bodies began on Tuesday.



In the first phase, on December 8, voting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.



In the second phase, on December 10, it is the turn of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.



In the last phase, on December 14, voting has been scheduled for northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.



Votes can be cast from 7am to 6pm.



On account of the coronavirus pandemic, voters are advised to take all necessary precautions. Masks and the regular use of sanitizers are mandatory at the voting centres.



The candidates would know their fate at the hustings on December 16.