29 more COVID deaths recorded in kerala on Friday, toll at 2,562

Twenty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerala on Friday, according to an official release

The deceased are K C Nair, 86, from Poojappura, Ana Cleitus, 62, from Nedumangad, Bhargavi, 88, from Peyad, Francis, 60, from Balaramapuram, Gopakumar, 65, from Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram district; Salimkumar, 68, from Pooyappally, and Mini Raghu, 42, from Kulathupuzha in Kollam; Arulappan, 79, from Pathirappally, Alappuzha; Veroni, 76, from Vaikom and Ajayan, 52, from Changanassery in Kottayam; Parthasarathy, 76, from Thattazham, Ernakulam; Sukumariamma, 79, from Kondazhi, Thrissur; Krishnan, 60, from Kottayi, Mayyadi, 80, from Mundur and Zeenath, 45, from Shoranur, Mohammad Haji, 88, from Karimpra, Kareem, 81, from Poipulli and Mohanan, 43, from Kannadi, in Palakkad; Mohammad, 78, from Urkadavu, Subramanian, 53, from Nannamukku, Abdul Majeed, 67, from Mampat, Khadeeja, 65, from Cheekode, Karuppan, 61, from Vettam, and Mohammad, 70, from Ponnani in Malappuram; Mohammad, 55, from Valiyaparambu, Balan, 67, from Madappally, Koyakutty, 70, from Manipuram in Kozhikode; Radhakrishnan, 52, from Chettapalam, Wayanad; and Ramakrishnan, 72, from Chittariparambu, Kannur.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,562.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.