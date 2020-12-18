CBSE schools in Kerala to resume classes for 10, 12 on Jan 1

The Kerala CBSE School Management Association on Friday decided to restart classes for Standard 10 and 12 on January 1.

The decision follows the state government's announcement on Thursday that schools will be reopened for these standards on January 1.

The Kerala government said that students of Classes 10 and 12 may attend classes at schools with the consent of their parents in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the dates of the SSLC and final-year Higher Secondary and Vocational examinations were also announced by the government. They will be held from March 17 to 30, 2021.

Earlier, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, the Director (Academics) of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), had told Malayala Manorama that CBSE's year-end examinations will be conducted in the written mode, as usual.

Since not all schools have labs, other methods are being considered to hold practical exams, Emmanuel said.

There is no official word yet from the CBSE on the examination dates or the procedures.