SSLC exams from March 17; Classes for 10, 12 to begin January 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The SSLC and final-year Higher Secondary and Vocational examinations in Kerala will be held from March 17 to 30, 2021.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Classes for those preparing for the exams will begin January 1, 2021.

Model tests and counselling for students to avoid stress will be conducted at the school level.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 may go to classes with the consent of their parents to take in-person lessons.

Classes will be arranged on a shift basis - morning and afternoon -- if required.

Final-year undergraduate and postgraduate classes too will begin early January.

Classes of Agricultural and Fisheries universities in the state too will begin early January with a limited number of students.

A decision was also made to start second-year classes in medical colleges.