Delay in transfer, appointments of teachers could put resumption of classes on hold

Kozhikode: With just days left for the reopening of schools in Kerala, there is still no decision on the transfers and postings of teachers.

The posts of teachers are lying vacant in many schools across the state.

Education Minister C M Raveendranath had recently announced the resumption of SSLC and Plus Two classes in the state from January 1. Even though this is the first time schools are opening in the current academic year, the transfer lists of teachers are yet to be implemented. Usually the transfer lists of teachers are published in April or May.

Online applications for transfers were received this year as well. The seniority lists of those who deserve transfer and professional transfer lists were also published in all districts. Besides, the lists of teachers to be transferred within and outside districts too were published.

However, the decisions based on these lists are yet to be implemented.

The teachers didn't get the opportunity to join the schools for which they had received the orders. Teachers have also not been appointed against vacancies which arose due retirements last year.

Various teachers' organisations have pointed out that if transfer orders are not implemented before the reopening of schools, the teaching work will get severely affected.

Moreover, they say no additional expenditure is involved in implementing transfer orders. On the contrary the government will have to spend a fortune if it were to appoint teachers on temporary basis.