Famished Assamese girl with broken leg was likely sexually abused

Muvattupuzha: A medical examination of an injured four-and-a-half-year-old girl admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam has raised suspicion that the child had been sexually abused.

The child of an Assamese couple living at a rented accommodation at Perumattom here was admitted to the hospital on March 28. Police said they were yet to receive a report though a medical board of expert doctors had examined the girl.

The surgery department of the Medical College had found injuries in the girl’s private parts, and a scan revealed ruptures in her intestine, which raised doubts that the girl had been subjected to sodomy.

It has been alleged that police, despite being informed, did not take the injuries that suggested sodomy seriously.

The medical board was formed after the protest against police apathy gained strength. Doctors who examined the child found the injuries on the girl were inflicted with sharp tools. They also found a fractured leg and reported that the girl was famished.

Police had initially stated that the girl and her sister were hospitalized following acute diarrhea. Later they changed the version, saying the child had fallen on to a broken and rusted cycle kept on her residential premises.