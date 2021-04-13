Sanu can never kill Vaiga, claim kin; crucial evidence likely found from flat complex

Kakkanad: The police have reportedly found more crucial evidence from the flat complex of Sanu Mohan, the father of 13-year-old Vaiga who was found dead in Muttar River in Kochi in March.

On Monday the police and the forensic experts carried out checks at the Sree Gokulam Harmonia, Kangarappady, where Sanu lived.

They found the crucial evidence from another flat, that was locked, in the same flat complex. The search was carried out discreetly.

The police suspect something unusual had happened at the flat on the day before Vaiga's body was found in the Muttar River. The evidence found on Monday strengthens this suspicion, according to sources. The police said that more details cannot be divulged now.

During an inspection led by Deputy Police Commissioner Aiswarya Dongre the other day, the police had noticed that some of the flats were locked. After getting information that keys of some of these flats were with Sanu, the police carried out checks here on Monday.

After securing permission from the owners, who are out of station, the police broke the locks and carried out checks along with the forensic experts. A definite conclusion can be arrived at only after subjecting these evidence to more scientific examination.

The police are looking for more evidence to link these to Vaiga's death.

The police have also got information that some people had stayed here recently without a rental agreement. The probe officers are trying to get more details of these people.

Lie-detector test?

The police are also considering to conduct a lie-detector test on a person, believed to be a close friend of Sanu Mohan. However, there are lot of procedures involved, including the consent of the person who has to undergo the test, and therefore a final decision will be taken only after discussions at the level of the Inspector General.

The police had questioned this person several times and checked the phone records.

Though they did not get any leads, the police still suspect that he had helped Sanu during the initial days after he reached Tamil Nadu. This person and some friends and close relatives are under police surveillance. Even if Sanu Mohan has committed any crime, the police do not believe that these people had any role in it. The only suspicion is if any of these people had helped Sanu after he fled the state.

The police have conveyed to many of them that if they revealed what they know they would be given the chance to become approvers.

4 unidentified bodies examined

Suspicions had earlier been raised that Sanu could have ended his life after killing his daughter over some serious problem. So far, four unidentified dead bodies have been examined to ascertain if they bore any resemblance to Sanu. The police had extended the probe after CCTV images showed Sanu's car heading to Tamil Nadu. The police had also checked the possibility of Sanu taking the extreme step after reaching Tamil Nadu.

But the statements of his wife, relatives and friends make it clear that Sanu had no such major problems that would force him to kill his daughter and end his life.

Meanwhile, relatives have said that the possibility of someone endangering Sanu or holding him captive here should also be checked.

Sanu's brother had told the police that some people had come to Sanu's flat over some financial deal two days before he went missing. “They were Malayalis. If these people are found, the mystery could be unravelled. It is true that Sanu had to give money to a firm in Pune. No matter what the problem was, we don’t think Sanu will kill his daughter. Sanu loved Vaiga that much,” he added.

Sanu was someone who toiled hard for his family, according to the statements of the brother and others.

Sanu’s mother raises more allegations

The police have decided to seek more details from Sanu's mother after she raised more allegations against Sanu's in-laws. The mother claimed that she did not know that Sanu used to live at the Kangarappady flat. When his father's illness got aggravated, she enquired about Sanu, but could not find him. The wife's relatives had said that they did not know either, the mother said.

"The wife's relatives knew all matters concerning Sanu, who had been living there for five years. Now, they are making contradictory statements," the mother alleged.