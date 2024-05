Palakkad: In a tragic incident, a videojournalist lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant here at Panamarakottekkad in Malampuzha on Wednesday. The deceased, MV Mukesh (34), was filming for a news story when the animal attacked him.

Mukesh worked as a cameraperson for Mathrubhumi News. Despite being rushed to Palakkad District Hospital, he succumbed to injuries.