COVID-19: 13,835 new patients in Kerala on Saturday, over 80K active cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,835 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 12,21,167.

As many as 3,654 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921.

The active cases touched 80,019, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 81,211 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.4 per cent.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 2187 (2112- contact cases)

Kozhikode- 1504 (1474)

Malappuram- 1430 (1382)

Kottayam- 1154 (1078)

Thrissur- 1149 (1123)

Kannur- 1132 (973)

Thiruvananthapuram- 909 (668)

Alappuzha- 908 (893)

Palakkad- 864 (328)

Pathanamthitta- 664 (608)

Idukki- 645 (617)

Wayanad- 484 (471)

Kollam- 472 (462)

Kasaragod- 333 (310)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram-520

Kollam- 317

Pathanamthitta- 47

Alappuzha- 294

Kottayam- 264

Idukki- 117

Ernakulam- 327

Thrissur- 348

Palakkad- 90

Malappuram- 249

Kozhikode- 402

Wayanad- 100

Kannur- 413

Kasaragod- 166

(to be updated)