Homeo preventive drug against COVID-19 for Kerala school students

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to give school students a homeopathic preventive medicine against COVID-19. A directive to this effect was given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Arsenicum album 30 CH is the homeo drug widely prescribed as a prophylactic (preventive) against COVID-19. It is among the “preventive and prophylactic simple remedies” against COVID-19 listed by the Ministry of AYUSH.

(30 CH refers to the potency number of the drug.)

The nitty-gritty of the distribution of the homeo preventive medicine in schools would be taken after a meeting with Education Minister V Sivankutty, Health Minister Veena George stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Vijayambika, the Director of Homeopathy Department, has directed its District Medical Officers (DMOs) to give a report on the availability of the homeo preventive medicine in each district.

As per the plan, three pills of Arsenicum album will be given to students three times in an interval of 21 days.

The WHO has not endorsed Arsenicum album for COVID-19 treatment.