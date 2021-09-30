Kerala govt staff recovering from COVID-19 allowed to resume duty after a week

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has granted more relaxation to its employees who contract COVID-19.

An employee found positive for the disease can rejoin duty after seven days without a test. The test needs to be done only if symptoms persist even after seven days, according to an order issued by the state disaster management department.

However, employees having lifestyle diseases or chronic ailments should get an RT-PCR test done after seven days. These conditions are also applicable to those in the contact list of the infected persons.

Tax for school bus waived

In a significant move, the state government has decided to waive off tax on buses belonging to all educational institutions for the period between October 2020 to September 2021, a year-long period coinciding with a part of the prolonged shutdown of schools.

The proposal for waiving the tax has been approved by the chief minister, Transport Minister Antony Raju said.