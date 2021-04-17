COVID-19 surge: More curbs in Kerala, wedding ceremonies to be registered on 'Jagratha' portal

Thiruvananthapuram: With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose more restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of ceremonies like weddings and house warming.

According to a government order on Saturday, details of public functions, including ceremonies like marriage and house warming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 Jagratha portal' in advance.

The number of people allowed for public functions organised indoor and outdoor venues has been limited to 75 and 150 respectively until further orders, state chief secretary Dr V P Joy said in the order.

The restrictions were in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the last few days and to ensure its effective containment, the order stated.

While Kozhikode district will witness lockdown like restrictions on Sunday, the rules for entry during Thrissur Pooram have also been made stricter.

Earlier it was said that people who took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be given passes but now it has been changed and only those who took both the doses will be allowed. Others will require a covid negative test certificate taken 72 hours ago to apply for pass.

The state police in a Facebook post said people coming to Kerala from other countries and other states have to register in the Jagratha portal in view of the rising cases.

Kerala recorded 13,835 cases on Saturday, the highest single day surge in the past few months. The test positivity rate has shot up to 17.04 per cent.

Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts have over 11,000 people undergoing treatment for the virus.

Other restrictions that are in place to control the spread of coronavirus are:

• Functions cannot exceed longer than two hours.

• No feasts at public functions. Packed meals can be distributed instead.

• Restaurants, bars and shops will shut by 9 pm. Door delivery is encouraged wherever possible.

• Restaurants should operate at only 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

• Hotels and restaurants should have facilities to provide food parcels or home delivery.

• Standing passengers will not be allowed in public transport buses. No passenger shall be allowed beyond the seating capacity.

• COVID negative certificate must to enter malls, markets

• Only 50 per cent of seats can be occupied at theatres.

• Emergency services, examinations will not be hindered.

• Meetings must be held online as far as possible.