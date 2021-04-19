Kerala keeps mortality rate low even during second wave of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Even during the second wave of COVID-19, the mortality rate in Kerala has not been rising, the figures point out. A total of 72,234 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, and 206 deaths were reported.

The mortality rate is currently at 0.28 per cent in the state while it was 0.4 per cent during the first phase of COVID-19. The mortality rate in Kerala is one of the lowest in the country. The low mortality rate points out that critical patients are being provided with immediate expert treatment.

However, the mortality rate in Thiruvananthapuram district is still high compared to other districts, 0.79 per cent. The total death toll is at 4,929 and of this, 921 are from Thiruvananthapuram. It is followed by Kannur district (0.53 per cent) with total deaths of 552.

RT-PCR tests

In the mass COVID testing held over two days, only half were RT-PCR tests. A total of 3.09 lakh samples were collected during two days. Of this, the RT-PCR tests were held for 1.54 lakh samples, while antigen tests were conducted for 1.44 lakh samples.

More number of RT-PCR tests were held for Kozhikode (24,842), and Thiruvananthapuram (22,284) districts. The government had announced that 75 per cent of the tests will be RT-PCR to ensure accuracy. The RT-PCR results have not been fully received due to lack of facilities.