Amid calls for restraint, Kerala govt, Devaswoms to decide on Thrissur Pooram today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government officials and representatives from the management organising Thrissur Pooram, the annual temple festival in Thrissur, will meet again on Monday after the last round of talks on how to conduct the festival remained inconclusive.

The development comes in wake of the recent surge in COVID cases. The state recorded over 18,000 new COVID cases on Sunday taking the number of total active cases well past 90,000.

In a span of just two weeks, the test positivity rate (i.e., the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) rose from just under 3 to over 17 per cent.

While there had been calls from all quarters to impose strict restrictions for the Pooram (even cancel it altogether), it was strongly opposed by the Devaswom.

They also demanded that RT-PCR tests should not be made mandatory for mahouts attending the Pooram and that those who have already taken a shot of the COVID vaccine be allowed in.

The state authorities have stated that only those who have received two doses of the vaccine against the fast-spreading disease will be allowed to attend the famed annual event. The government has withdrawn the earlier order that stated only one dose of the vaccine would suffice.

A new order issued by the government on Saturday requires those who have not received two doses of the vaccine to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate obtained after conducting the RT-PCR test for entry into the festival grounds.

Meanwhile, the forest department has also brought in more restrictions for the Pooram. If one of the mahouts tests positive for COVID-19, his elephant would also be excluded from the pageants that are integral to the traditional festival.

The Paramekkavu Devaswom on Sunday alleged that there was an attempt to undermine the Pooram festival. Devaswom secretary G Rajesh said the criteria being proposed by the government were impractical.

A final decision on the festival will be taken during today's meeting.

Chief Secretary of Kerala VP Joy is leading the discussion. He will be joined by the district collector, police commissioner and health officials. However, the Paramekavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswom representatives will be without their strongest supporter in the ministry today – VS Sunil Kumar.

The Minister for Agriculture is in quarantine after contracting COVID for the second time.

Thrissur Pooram will be held on April 23, Friday. As per the new order, those intending to attend all the events of the Pooram from the sample fireworks display till the conclusion need to undergo the RT-PCR test on April 20 (Tuesday) and carry the results with them.