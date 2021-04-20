Sanu Mohan left no digital footprint, killed Vaiga ahead of lenders' visit

Kochi: Interior designer Sanu Mohan, arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter Vaiga, had not left any digital footprint ever since the March 21 filicide. Kerala Police had not arrested anyone in hiding recently without tracking their digital footprint left behind while using mobile phone or SIM card.

Mohan, who was detained from Karwar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district early on Sunday, had been in hiding for 27 days. During this period, he had not used his mobile phone or ATM card, which delayed his detention.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said no digital device was confiscated from the accused.

In the absence of digital evidence, investigators would take Mohan to each place which he claimed to have visited while in hiding.

Murder charge was slapped on Mohan on Monday, after he reportedly confessed to murdering his daughter.

Why Sunday?

Investigators, meanwhile, were trying to ascertain why Mohan chose March 21, a Sunday, to commit the crime. Police were also attempting to find the immediate provocation since the accused had been in financial debt for some time.

Mohan reportedly told the police that he had agreed to meet a few lenders on Monday, March 22, promising repayment. He feared trouble on Monday since he had already made several excuses, and hence decided to abscond after killing his child.

Police were trying to identify and locate the lenders to ascertain the veracity of Mohan’s statement.

Vaiga’s body was fished out of the River Muttar on March 22, a day after Mohan had dropped her into the river. Police said she was 13.

Probe still on

Despite recording Mohan’s arrest, investigation teams were still probing the case outside Kerala. Though preliminary investigation suggested the man had committed the crime alone, police were checking if he had received any external support.

Commissioner Nagaraju said investigations were on at three places outside Kerala, but refused to identify the locations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Dongre was sent to Mumbai to collect details of a cheating case against Mohan.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police had registered a case against Mohan for allegedly swindling Rs 3 crore from a business deal. Apart from the cheating case, police had not found any other case against Mohan in Kerala or outside.

Plotted crime in advance?

It has been suspected that Mohan plotted to flee after committing murder in advance. Besides Rs 50,000 he made by selling his car in Coimbatore, the man had extra money with him. The accused claimed that he had lost a part of the money to a pickpocket.

“Sanu Mohan’s statement that he had not received any outside support in the murder and while in hiding seem almost credible. But his motive for killing Vaiga and the claim of attempting suicide three times need detailed examination,” Commissioner Nagaraju said.