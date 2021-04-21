COVID-19 second wave: Kerala to impose strict curbs during weekends

The Kerala government has decided to impose strict restrictions during weekends as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Only essential services will be available during the weekend, a high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided on Wednesday.

Only half of the staff will be deployed at government offices at a time. Private sector firms have been instructed to implement 'work from home' method.

Only online classes will be held in educational institutions. The government has instructed the authorities to take the steps to avoid rush at vaccination centres.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded the highest number of Covid cases so far, as 19,577 people tested positive from 1,12,221 samples examined.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state reached 1,18,673.

With the surge at an all-time high, the authorities decided to strictly enforce Covid protocols and starting from Tuesday, night curfew will come into force for the next two weeks.

However, the authorities have decided not to enforce weekend lockdown, which was on the cards.

As a result of the night curfew, vehicle movement will not be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am and all shops including malls and movie halls will have to close down by 7.30 pm.

The authorities also decided to postpone University examinations for the time being, but Class 10 and 12 examinations of the state syllabus will be held as per schedule.

The Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary V P Joy, has decided to test each and every person in certain local bodies where the test positivity rate is high and in such areas, very strict protocols would be implemented by the police.

It was also decided to conduct a scientific study to find out if there has been mutations in the virus.

The committee also expressed confidence that they will be able to bring down the test positivity rate from the present 17 per cent to around 3 per cent.

Another measure that has been taken is to increase the fines for violation from the present minimum of Rs 200 to Rs 500 and the maximum fines has also been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Various temples in the state have also decided to restrict the entry of devotees.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday informed that she has gone into quarantine after her son and his wife tested Covid positive.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who used to hold a routine daily media briefing in the past one year, has yet not made an appearance even after turning Covid negative last week, as he is presently in quarantine.