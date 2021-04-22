Abhimayu murder case: One more arrested

Vallikkunnam (Alappuzha): One more youth was arrested in the Abhimayu murder case, police said.

Identifying the accused as Arun Achyuthan, 24, of Kannamballi, Vallikkunnam, police said two more suspects are to be arrested. So far, police have arrested five persons in connection with the April 14 murder of the 15-year-old SSLC student.

Achyuthan was arrested after police tracked him using his mobile phone location, which revealed that he had not left Vallikkunnam. It was also known that he had visited Choonad Junction near the police station three days ago.

Later, though police searched Kattachira-Mangaram Road based on his mobile location, Achyuthan managed to escape. Subsequently, the youth was arrested from his hideout in the Vallikkunnam police station limits itself early on Wednesday.

Though Achyuthan’s brother Ajith was detained earlier, he was let off after questioning. A police team led by Vallikkunnam Police Inspector D Mithun arrested Achyuthan.

Sajaijith, 21, Akash alias Poppy, 20, Pranav alias Appu, 23, and Jishnu Thampi, 26, were arrested earlier.

Abhimanyu was fatally stabbed on April 14 night reportedly over a grudge the gang held against his brother Ananthu. Two other minors who were with Abhimanyu sustained injuries in the attack.

Ananthu and the arrested Achyuthan were enemies for several years.