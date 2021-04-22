Cash stolen from jail in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: On Thursday morning jail authorities at the Kannur high security prison got a rude shock after it was found that Rs 1.92 lakh kept at a food stall in the prison were stolen.

The lock of the building where the food stall is located was found broken and Rs 1.92 lakh in cash missing.

The officials launched a probe, brought in the dog squad and will check the CCTV footage to see if the 'intruder' has been caught on camera.

Through a new initiative, prisons across the state are engaged in making food items and growing vegetables, all done by the prisoners under the watchful eyes of the jail officials.

The food stall at the prison makes ladoos and chapattis which are sold outside.

Incidentally Kannur jail is one of the most heavily guarded prisons in the state because it has the maximum number of political prisoners.

