Two suicides, one unidentified body keep police busy at Goshree Bridge

Kochi: Police had their hands full at Kochi's Goshree Bridge with two back-to-back suicides, besides finding the body of an unidentified person in the lake on Thursday.

In the first incident, autorickshaw driver was found hanging above the backwaters from the bridge’s railing. Identified as Vijayan of Mulavukad, the man had tied the rope around his neck and jumped down early in the morning.

Police said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and that could have driven him to suicide.

While the body was being raised and shifted to the bridge, police noticed a young woman crying and dashing to the opposite side. Before anyone could intervene, she jumped into the lake. Though a man who saw her taking the plunge too jumped into the water, her life could not be saved.

Police later identified the woman as Bryonia Mario, a 26-year-old resident of Pallipuram. The motive for her committing suicide was not immediately known.

Earlier, police had shifted the body of an unidentified person found floating near DP World. The body was shifted to the General Hospital here.

With several people choosing the spot to take the extreme step, the bridge apparently have become a suicide point. The Goshree bridges system connects islands north of the backwaters with the mainland.