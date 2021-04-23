Woman jumps to death from Kochi's Goshree bridge while police retrieve another body

Kochi: A 25-year-old woman died after she jumped from the second Goshree bridge that links Bolghatty Island and Vallarpadam in Kochi on Thursday. Several onlookers witnessed the incident.

The deceased is identified as Brayona Maria, 25, daughter of Nelson from Pallipuram Valliyaveetil House.

The incident occurred while the police and Fire & Rescue personnel were retrieving the body of an autodriver from the river. He died by suicide in the same manner.

During the ongoing search operation, the woman walked along the bridge and quickly jumped off leaving a bag and file behind. Though the police and onlookers tried to prevent her, they could not reach her in time.

She was rescued by Ajithkumar, BMS Mulavukad region Secretary, and taken to the shore on a coracle boat. Though Brayona was taken to the General Hospital on an ambulance immediately after, she could not be saved.

She is survived by her mother Lisa, and siblings Briomil and Brinta.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)