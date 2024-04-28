Youth arrested after stabbing migrant worker to death in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Police arrested Yadu Krishna (29), a native of Danapady, in connection with the murder of a migrant worker in Haripad.

He was apprehended from the Haripad KSRTC bus stand premises late Saturday night.

Yadu Krishna stabbed Om Prakash (40), hailing from Malda in West Bengal, to death on Saturday evening. Om Prakash was running a fish stall at Danapady.

Initially, four migrant workers were detained by the police due to a dispute among them before the incident. However, after reviewing the CCTV footage, cops concluded that Yadu Krishna was the perpetrator, leading to the release of others.

On Saturday, Yadu Krishna demanded Rs 500 from Om Prakash, promising to reimburse him via Google Pay. When Om Prakash refused, an argument ensued, culminating in Yadu Krishna stabbing him in the left chest, resulting in his death.