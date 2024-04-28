Thiruvananthapuram: A woman, who tried to board a moving train, was crushed to death on Sunday around 8 am at Dharmavaram railway station. The deceased is Kumari Sheeba (57), a resident of Parassala Parashuvaykal Bhavan.

The mishap occurred when the Kochuveli-Nagercoil Express halted at Dharmavaram station and when it started moving forward, Sheeba attempted to board. In the process, she slipped and fell onto the tracks. She was caught under the train and suffered fatal injuries.

