RMP leader Hariharan's sexist remark against Shailaja sparks row

Kozhikode: RMP leader K S Hariharan courted controversy after making a derogatory statement against K K Shailja while commenting on the morphed video incident. He insulted the CPM leader while rubbishing the allegations against UDF over circulating a morphed porn video of her. He was addressing an event inaugurated by opposition leader V D Satheesan at Vadakara here on Saturday.



"Does anybody ever try to make a porn video of the teacher (KK Shailaja)?. We can understand if anyone makes a porn video of women like Manju Warrier,” he said during a UDF event at Kottaparamba in Vadakara on Saturday night. This derogatory comment insulting Shailaja and Manju Warrier was made on a programme where the RMP leader and Vadakara MLA KK Rema and UDF candidate Shafi Parambil were present. While the audience reacted to the comment with laughs and claps, some of the leaders on the stage were also seen giggling.

Hariharan came under fire when the video of his speech circulated on social media. After sniffing some trouble, the RMP leader took to his Facebook page and expressed regret for making the statement.

'Friends and media persons brought to my attention that I had made an inappropriate comment in my speech at Vadakara. I sincerely regret for making that comment,” he wrote.

Netizens reacted to the post by denouncing and supporting Hariharan. LDF and UDF supporters were seen engaged in a heated debate on social media over Hariharan's sexist remark.

Writer and social media influencer Deepa Nisanth also criticised the comment. Earlier, UDF leaders strongly criticised Deepa's post criticising Cyber attacks against KK Shailaja.

Meanwhile, the DYFI state secretariat condemned Hariharan's derogatory comment and demanded strong legal action against him.

“The programme which was conducted to hide UDF's shamefulness during the LS polls ended up as an anti-women conference,” a press note by the organisation alleged. It also sought a response from KK Rema, the MLA from Vadakara.