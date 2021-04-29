Manorama News-VMR Kerala Exit Poll: Koothuparamba to remain with LDF this time too

The Left Democratic Front (LDF will continue its winning run in Koothuparamba constituency in Kannur district, according to the Manorama News exit poll result released on Thursday.

According to the exit poll data, LDF candidate and former minister K P Mohanan will get 43 per cent of votes to emerge the winner.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate) P K Abdulla of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will finish runner-up with 36.7 per cent votes, the exit poll predicted.

BJP’s C Sadanandan Master will finish third with 15.9 per cent votes.

The constituency came to prominence after LDF decided to field Mohanan, shifting incumbent and Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shylaja to neighbouring Mattannur constituency.

Interestingly, Shylaja had defeated Mohanan by 12, 291 votes in the 2016 Assembly election.

Mohanan’s party, Janata Dal (United), was part of the UDF coalition at that time. The party changed its name to Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and joined LDF in 2020.