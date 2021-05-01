First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in India, Kerala explores possibility of purchasing it

Hyderabad/New Delhi: First batch of Russian vaccine for COVID-19, Sputnik V, arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A special cargo flight carrying the first consignment of 1,50,000 doses landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine said in a statement that the initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination program rollout.

Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks, it further said.

With an efficacy of 91.6 per cent, Sputnik V was the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the world. Clinical trial data published in The Lancet indicated that the vaccine is "appears safe and effective".

The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days," Deepak Sapra CEO API and Services, Dr.Reddys, said.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later it was enhanced to 125 million.

Dr Reddys has already received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V.

SputnikV will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

Currently the Centre has rolled out a nationwide vaccination drive using two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

The government last month allowed emergency use of imported vaccines to curb the spread of coronavirus infection and waived customs duty on their imports.

It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed as SputnikV.

India reported a record over 4.01 lakh new Covid infections and 3,523 deaths on Saturday.

Kerala explores possibility of getting Sputnik V

The Kerala government is exploring the possibility of getting the Sputnik V, Russia’s Covid vaccine.

Discussions will be held soon with the company that has been entrusted with the distribution of the Sputnik vaccine. Distributors have unofficially informed the government that 1.2 crore doses of vaccine can be provided within 20 days if the order is placed.

The first batch of Sputnik V, that has got the approval for distribution in India, arrived on Saturday. One dose would approximately cost Rs 750. If ordered in bulk, the price might go down.

The state had decided to directly purchase Covaxin and Covishield vaccines but this is likely to be delayed. The health department has been continuing talks with the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech companies over purchasing the vaccines, but there is uncertainty over when these would be available.

The Serum Institute has already made it clear that Covishield for Kerala could be delayed until August. About 1.5 crore doses of Covaxin is produced per month, so to get 30 lakh just for Kerala would take months. In such a scenario, alternatives are being sought.