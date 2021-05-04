Actor Mela Raghu passes away

Cherthala: Actor Puthenveli Sasidharan popularly known as Mela Raghu passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 60.

The actor made his debut alongside Mammootty in KG George's film Mela. Since then, he had been known by the name Mela Raghu.

Raghu had collapsed at his house on April 16 and has been undergoing treatment, first at the Cherthala Taluk hospital and then at a private hospital in Ernakulam. He has been unconscious since his fall several days ago.

The actor, who has dwarfism, grabbed attention after he played the lead role in a main stream Malayalam movie. He had also acted in Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster Tamil movie Apoorva Sagodharangal.

He was also part of Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam franchise and played the role of Raghu, the tea shop waitron.