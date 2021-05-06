Lockdown FAQs: A quick guide to restrictions in Kerala from May 8 to 16

Kerala government has declared a total lockdown in the State from may 8 to May 16 to check the second wave of COVID-19. This guide will answer all your queries related to the state-wide lockdown.

Can I get essential food during lockdown?

Shops that sell food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries will function till 7.30pm during lockdown. But you should request your dealer to deliver stuff home. This will help you avoid going out of your home.

Are financial establishments allowed to function?

Banks, insurance and financial institutions can serve the public between 10 am and 1 pm. These offices, however, can remain open till 2 pm with minimum staff. Capital and debt market services, as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and co-operative credit societies can also function.

Will lockdown hit e-commerce and home delivery services?

No, e-commerce and home delivery services will not be affected during the lockdown. The government has allowed delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e-commerce and home delivery. It also instructed to ensure free movement of vehicles for e-commerce and courier services.

Can places of worship function?

No, all places of worship will be closed for public.

What are the restrictions for funeral services?

Not more than 20 persons will be permitted for funeral congregation. All those attending the function should register their names with Covid-19 Jagratha Portal.

Will pre-fixed marriages be allowed?

Yes, pre-fixed marriages can be conducted with the participation of not more than 20 persons. Participants should follow social distancing protocols. But the organisers should inform the nearest police station about the event. Details of the participants should be registered with Covid-19 Jagratha Portal.

Will there be a shortage of petrol and retail gas supply?

There will not be any shortage because petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets are allowed to function.

Can vehicle repair/service units function?

Yes, repair services of essential equipment including vehicles are allowed.

How about public transport services?

All road and water transport services will remain suspended. Air and rail services will remain operational.

Will Kochi Metro function?

No, Kochi Metro services will remain suspended during the lockdown.

Will taxi services be allowed?

Taxis and auto rickshaws, including Uber, Ola, will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations.

Can I use my private vehicle for travel?

You can use private vehicles to procure essential commodities and medicines and to reach vaccination centres. Private vehicles can be used to pick or drop persons (from other states or countries) from railway stations and airports.

What are the documents should I carry while travelling to vaccinations centres, railway stations and airports?

You should carry vaccination registration while travelling to the vaccination centre. You should carry valid tickets while travelling to airports and railway stations.

Is inter-state travel allowed?

Inter-state travel is allowed only in emergencies. Those who need to travel should register their names with Covid-19 Jagratha portal. Inter-state road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services.

Can government offices function?

No, all state and central government offices - except those involved in COVID-19 management - will remain closed.

Will hospitals and essential services function?

Hospitals and all related medical establishments (dispensaries, chemists, medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc) will continue to function. Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para medical staff and other hospital services will be permitted.

Will lockdown affect agriculture and fisheries sectors?

No, lockdown will not affect such activities. Agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities will be permitted with minimum movement of persons. Procurement and marketing of perishable agricultural commodities will also be permitted.

Can hotels and lodges function?

Hotels, homestay, lodges, motels should remain closed. However, those facilities which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown can function.

Can schools & colleges function?

No, all educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

Will lockdown affect construction work?

No, the government has allowed construction and maintenance works during the lockdown. But workers should be transported to the site adhering to COVID protocols.

Will lockdown affect MGNREA Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works?

No, MGNREA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works can continue.

What are the other services exempted from lockdown?

Print & electronic media, cable service, DTH, telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting, cable services, IT and IT enabled services, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, Cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, supply of hygiene materials, production and supply of materials to contain COVID-19, toll booths, marine fishing, inland fisheries and aquaculture, palliative care services, plumbers and electricians.

Who will implement these restrictions?

In order to implement these measures, the District Collectors will deploy Sectorial Magistrates and Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction. All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commander.