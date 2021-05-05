Malayalam
Mini-lockdown : Here's the self-declaration you need to carry while travelling

Self-declaration
A sample of the declaration prepared by the Kerala Police.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Kerala is observing strict curbs to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state. The mini-lockdown which began on May 4 will continue till May 9.

Passengers are now expected to carry a self-declaration or affidavit while travelling across the state or commuting within a district.

A sample of the declaration prepared by the Kerala Police is pasted below.

Self-declaration
I, .............,am travelling from...............to............in...........number vehicle for the purpose of............at........am/pm and declare that I will return by.......am/pm.
Regards,
Name
Signature
Date ..../.../2021

