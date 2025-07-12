A startup in Kottayam is offering fresh, home-cooked meals for pet dogs—delivered right to your doorstep. Gas Dog Food, founded by friends Sarang Sreedhar and Govind, offers home-cooked meals tailored to each dog’s nutritional needs. The idea was born out of personal experience when the duo noticed their own pets frequently falling ill—mainly due to allergies linked to dry, packaged food.

Determined to find a better solution, they spent nearly a year on research. “We were regular visitors at veterinary clinics,” says Govind. “One of my friends already had a business at a naturopathy clinic. We thought—why not fresh, balanced food for dogs?” They consulted senior veterinary surgeon Dr Biju in Ettumanoor and a certified veterinary nutritionist at Mannuthy, Thrissur. With expert support, they tested their recipes on 30 different breeds before launching the business.

The venture officially began in January, and full-scale operations started three months ago. All the funds were raised by the founders. Backed by naturopathy doctor Abhijith Karma, Gas Dog Food now serves 25–30 customers daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

The food is prepared at their Kanjikkuzhy unit in Kottayam. Cooking begins in the morning, and deliveries start by 3 pm within a 15-km radius—completely free of charge.

The team advocates a one-meal-a-day routine for dogs, preferably in the evening. Meals are made fresh, with a shelf life of eight hours. Ingredients and portion sizes are customised based on the dog’s breed and age.

“We categorise dogs into three sizes—small, medium, and large,” explains Govind. “For example, small breeds like Shih Tzus or pugs get a 300g pack. Medium breeds like Labradors get 1kg, and large dogs like Great Danes receive 1.5kg.” Their current offering is a chicken combo pack that includes minced chicken, vegetables, boiled rice, and fruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

All ingredients are locally sourced—vegetables from the market, rice and fruits of premium quality, and chicken from licensed suppliers. The food is 100 per cent natural, hygienic, and preservative-free. “This kind of diet helps improve a dog’s lifespan and keeps allergies away,” says Govind.

Despite the challenges of running such a venture in a small city like Kottayam, Govind says community support has been strong. “There’s a lot of opportunity around us—you just have to look.”

Currently, orders are managed via WhatsApp. The next step is launching an app and expanding to Kochi and Bengaluru.