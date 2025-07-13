After weeks of controversy surrounding its title, the Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' has finally locked its release date. This update comes after the movie secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The makers announced the release date on social media with the caption: "Behind every delay… have a truth worth fighting for. And in the end, that truth shall always prevail!" (sic).

Initially, the CBFC had raised strong objections to the title, arguing that “Janaki” is another name for the Hindu goddess Sita. The board had even proposed 96 cuts to the film. However, following backlash from the public and a legal appeal by the filmmakers in the Kerala High Court, the CBFC revised its stance and eventually cleared the film with just two minor changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the proceedings, CBFC counsel Abhinav Chandrachud suggested alternate titles such as 'Janaki V V/s State of Kerala' or 'V Janaki V/s State of Kerala', pointing out that the protagonist’s full name is Janaki Vidhyadharan. The film is set to hit theatres on July 17.