India took four wickets to seize control of the third Test as England paid the price for over-ambitious batting on a lively pitch to crumble to 98/4 at lunch on the fourth day at Lord's on Sunday.

With the wicket offering more assistance to the bowlers, England tried to bat positively but Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all fell cheaply to put India in a strong position to go 2-1 up in the series.

Joe Root, on 17, and Ben Stokes, two, were unbeaten at the interval and England will look to their two most experienced batsmen to increase a slender lead of 98 runs with five sessions remaining.

Duckett played an audacious ramp shot to the boundary but two balls later he attempted to pull Mohammed Siraj through the leg side and was easily caught by Bumrah at mid-on to depart for 12.

Siraj roared at Duckett as he walked back to the pavilion as the tension between the teams that flared up late on Saturday continued to simmer. Pope never looked comfortable and was trapped lbw by Siraj for four after India successfully reviewed the umpire's initial decision of not out.

Crawley, on 22, played a loose drive at Nitish Kumar Reddy and the ball flew straight to gully where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a simple catch to put England in trouble at 50/3.

Brook ramped Akash Deep for consecutive fours before driving the fast bowler over long-off for six, but the right-hander was dismissed for 23 in the next over, bowled middle stump by Deep attempting a rash sweep.

Root, who scored 104 in the first innings, batted calmly, picking up mainly ones and twos on another sunny day to keep England in contention in an enthralling match after both teams posted identical totals of 387.