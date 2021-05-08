Malayalam
E-pass must for travel in Kerala during lockdown: How to get them

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

If you need to step out of your home during lockdown (from May 8 to May 16), you should carry e-passes issued by the Kerala Police.

How to get e-pass?

Application for e-passes should be submitted to the district police chiefs via online. Once your application is approved, you will get the passes via mobile phone or email.

Who should obtain e-pass?

Daily-wage workers, domestic workers, emergency travellers, hospital goers and those who attend funerals and weddings should carry e-passes.

How can labourers obtain e-pass?

Daily-wage labourers and domestic workers should apply for e-passes on their own or through their employers. The application should be submitted to the respective Station House Officers.

Who can travel without e-pass?

Those working in the essential service sectors can travel with their official identity cards.

When will e-pass come into effect?

The e-pass system will become functional from Saturday evening (May 8).

Here is the form for travel pass issued by the Kerala Police:

