Actor Pranav Mohanlal, son of Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal, turned 34 on July 13. His sister, Vismaya Mohanlal, marked the occasion by sharing a photo collage featuring the two of them — one from their childhood and another recent — along with a brief caption that read, “Happy happy birthdaaay broskiii.”

Mohanlal also shared a birthday message for his son on social media. Posting a picture of the two together, the veteran actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Appu.”

Born in 1990 to Mohanlal and Suchitra, Pranav has followed a low-profile path in the film industry. He made his screen debut as a child actor in the 2002 film 'Onnaman'. Sixteen years later, he made his lead debut in the 2018 action thriller 'Aadhi', which featured him performing his own stunts and parkour sequences.