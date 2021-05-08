Kerala lockdown: No weddings at Guruvayur, pilgrims not allowed in Sabarimala

Guruvayur: Wedding ceremonies will not be held at the Guruvayur temple during the lockdown period in Kerala.

The Devaswom managing the temple has said that weddings booked from May 8 till May 16 will not be permitted and expressed regret for the inconvenience. And the weddings booked from May 17 onwards will be subject to the government decision.

Municipal chairman M Krishnadas has said that marriage registrations have been stopped at the municipality until the lockdown is over.

Several wedding ceremonies have been booked at the temple from Saturday till June 3. Thirty-nine wedding ceremonies were booked for Saturday and 97 weddings for Sunday. Though no weddings were booked for Friday, 24 wedding ceremonies were conducted. Three weddings were held after 4.30pm. The families, that had booked weddings in the coming days, held the ceremony on Friday after seeking Devaswom's permission.

Also, devotees will not be allowed to have darshan at the temple from Saturday.

Sabarimala temple

Devotees will not be permitted entry to the Sabarimala temple for the monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Edavam. The rituals will be held from May 14 to 19.

The Devaswom board brought in the regulations in the wake of the rising Covid cases. Melsanthi V K Jayaraj will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5pm on May 14 in the presence of tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.